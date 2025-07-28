Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $517.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.81. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

