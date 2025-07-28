Cornerstone Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDVG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2,338.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TDVG opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $897.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.