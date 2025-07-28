Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 16,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 65,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $472.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.52.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

