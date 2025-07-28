Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 762,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110,694 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,551,000 after purchasing an additional 193,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.