Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 18,985 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $42,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $714.68 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.