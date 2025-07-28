Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $70.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

