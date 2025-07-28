Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $52,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,610 shares of company stock worth $5,737,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

