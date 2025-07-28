Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $38,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,930.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 108,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

