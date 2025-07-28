Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $56.46 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,642 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $56,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3,727.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $888.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.64.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

