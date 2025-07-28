Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$10,400.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 208,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

On Monday, July 14th, Graeme O’neill sold 192,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Graeme O’neill sold 160,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

Bayhorse Silver stock opened at C$0.05 on Monday. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.