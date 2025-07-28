Everest Group (EG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.15 per share and revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $48 EPS for the current fiscal year and $62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EG opened at $336.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.73 and a 200 day moving average of $346.56. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Group stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Everest Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

