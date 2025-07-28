Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.13.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Wall Street Zen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $89.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

