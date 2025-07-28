Paramount Group (PGRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $173.98 million for the quarter. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.570 EPS.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 101,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

