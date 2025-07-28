PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $774.66 million for the quarter.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $77.19.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $66,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,767.60. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $1,774,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,757,243.60. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614. Corporate insiders own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

