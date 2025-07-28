Head-To-Head Comparison: Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) & Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Paramount Global and Alliance Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 5 4 2 0 1.73 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paramount Global currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.11%. Alliance Entertainment has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $29.21 billion 0.30 -$6.19 billion ($8.23) -1.59 Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion 0.26 $4.58 million $0.24 23.46

This table compares Paramount Global and Alliance Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alliance Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Global. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global -19.09% 4.80% 1.77% Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86%

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Paramount Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands. This segment also offers domestic and international television studio operations, including CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; CBS Media Ventures, which produces and distributes first-run syndicated programming; and digital properties consisting of CBS News Streaming and CBS Sports HQ. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides a portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+, and Noggin. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces and acquires films, series, and short-form content for release and licensing around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, through digital home entertainment, and DVDs/Blu-rays; and operates a portfolio consisting of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness, and Miramax. It also offers production, distribution, and advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global is a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

