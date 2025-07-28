TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,943 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.56% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $76,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $136,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.75 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

