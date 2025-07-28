TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $85,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,582,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 123,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $284,415,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $302.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $279.61 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.94.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

