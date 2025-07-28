HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,802 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 181.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $297.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.23.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. This represents a 30.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

