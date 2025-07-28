HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,347 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 513,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 59,144 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,789,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.