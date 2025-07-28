TD Asset Management Inc Sells 9,708 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $78,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $434.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $434.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.76.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

