TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $72,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 557,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortive by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 374,837 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE FTV opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. Fortive’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

