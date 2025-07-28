HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens began coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

