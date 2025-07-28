HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

