HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $587.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.