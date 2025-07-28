TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 240,654 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 240,654 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.61% of Alamos Gold worth $68,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 159,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AGI. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

