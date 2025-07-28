Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215.76 ($2.90), with a volume of 26080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.89).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £657.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 17.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.32.

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Polar Capital Global Financials had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 91.44%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

