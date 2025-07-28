Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 340.14 ($4.57), with a volume of 68356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.50 ($4.52).

Pantheon International Trading Up 1.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 37.81.

Pantheon International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.