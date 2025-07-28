Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 594 ($7.98) and last traded at GBX 591 ($7.94), with a volume of 29589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 591 ($7.94).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 552.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 534.99. The company has a market capitalization of £835.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 2.79 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a net margin of 89.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

