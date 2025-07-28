Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 948.60 ($12.75) and last traded at GBX 945.60 ($12.71), with a volume of 13126580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930.68 ($12.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.45) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential

Prudential Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 796.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Prudential news, insider George David Sartorel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,790 ($11,811.34). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.