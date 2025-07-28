Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 800 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 302,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,220,080. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $190,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $695,038.38.

NYSE:XYZ opened at $80.71 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XYZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

