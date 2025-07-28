Insider Selling: RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells 1,462 Shares of Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $157.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 997,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

