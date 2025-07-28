Insider Buying: Sol Strategies, Inc. (CVE:HOD) Insider Acquires C$180,327.00 in Stock

Sol Strategies, Inc. (CVE:HOD – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 155,000 shares of Sol Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$180,327.00.

Antanas (Tony) Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 250,000 shares of Sol Strategies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 125,000 shares of Sol Strategies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 75,000 shares of Sol Strategies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,355.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 250,000 shares of Sol Strategies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$496,900.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 51,400 shares of Sol Strategies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$120,116.66.

On Monday, June 23rd, Antanas (Tony) Guoga sold 109,300 shares of Sol Strategies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$257,182.90.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sol Strategies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

