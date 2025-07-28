Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Buys A$32,410.00 in Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Markwell purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,410.00 ($21,322.37).
Falcon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,297.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
About Falcon Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Metals
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.