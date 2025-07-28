Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Buys A$32,410.00 in Stock

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Markwell purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,410.00 ($21,322.37).

Falcon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,297.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 67.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Falcon Metals

Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

