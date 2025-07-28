First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Purchases C$42,500.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

On Friday, July 4th, Keith Neumeyer acquired 1,250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$226,500.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of FF opened at C$0.17 on Monday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.