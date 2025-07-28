BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder John S. Johnson III Sells 50,000 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,041,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,927.75. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.68.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 6.37%.
Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
