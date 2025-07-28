BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder John S. Johnson III Sells 50,000 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,041,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,927.75. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BuzzFeed by 1,006.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 619,892 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

