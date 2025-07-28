Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Purchases $99,991,931.27 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,489,938.60. This represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

