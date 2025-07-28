Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Purchases $99,991,931.27 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 4,477,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,489,938.60. This represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 9th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38.
Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resideo Technologies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.