Jan Stahlberg Buys 1,542,857 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jan Stahlberg purchased 1,542,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $5,399,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,675,627.50. This represents a 29.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $216.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.17. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMAC has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

