Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

