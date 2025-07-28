Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $10.44 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 77.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $858.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading lowered their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Stories

