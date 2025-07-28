The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,168. The trade was a 51.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. This represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 689,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,081,000 after purchasing an additional 241,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $65.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.