LeGrand (LGRDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect LeGrand to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. LeGrand had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, analysts expect LeGrand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeGrand Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. LeGrand has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

LeGrand Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. LeGrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

