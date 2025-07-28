C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.71 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,352,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

