Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $148.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.