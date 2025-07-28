Strategic Education (STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategic Education stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

