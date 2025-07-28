American Water Works (AWK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.750 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Water Works stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

