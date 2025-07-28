Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.56.

GWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

GWO stock opened at C$52.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$39.45 and a twelve month high of C$57.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.85, for a total transaction of C$1,073,263.95. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.05, for a total value of C$1,873,520.32. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

