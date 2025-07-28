Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 217,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

