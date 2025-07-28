Reviewing Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 93.60% 12,661.40% 593.31% MV Oil Trust 94.10% N/A 374.87%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust $26.96 million 22.59 $25.42 million $0.49 26.67 MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 3.66 $17.65 million $1.31 4.52

This table compares Permian Basin Royalty Trust and MV Oil Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas. It also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

