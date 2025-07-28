Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

Enova International Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of ENVA opened at $106.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.48. Enova International has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $764.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $576,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,125,736.29. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $859,822.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 103,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,182.10. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,046 shares of company stock worth $1,632,812 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Enova International by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 823.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enova International by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.