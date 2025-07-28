Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

